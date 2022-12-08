People of God are targets of Satan. I look back over the years and noticed that every time I tried doing the things the Lord would have me do, the enemy would always be there. He would shoot at me with spiritual arrows, and he always has someone he could use to hinder me by saying things like, you know God didn’t mean that, God doesn’t expect us to live like they did in the early Church. After all, this is 2022 and not 40 or 60 A.D. Or someone would remind me of what I use-to be. Things that I may have said or done in my past that was not God. Paul had the same things happen to him. 2nd Cor. 12:7-9, a thorn in the flesh was given to me, a messenger of Satan to buffet me, lest I be exalted above measure. Concerning this thing, I pleaded with the Lord three times that it might depart from me. He said to me, “my grace is sufficient for you, for my strength is made perfect in weakness.” I believe Jesus is saying to Paul, let Satan attack you because I am with you. Let him accuse you of being the same man that killed Christians and had many put in prison. Paul, it is OK. For I know you and I am with you. Paul stated before his death, “I have finished the race. I have fought a good fight.”
Psalm 5:11-12, but let all those rejoice who put their trust in You. Let them ever shout for joy, because You defend them. Let those also who love your name be joyful in You. For You, O’Lord, will bless the righteous; with favor you will surround him as with a shield.
Without Jesus, we will be destroyed. We can’t stand alone. We always need His help. Jesus loves us and we must love Him and trust Him.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.