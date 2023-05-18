After Jesus told His disciples their righteousness must surpass the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, He discusses six different aspects dealing with relationships. The first topic He discusses is His expectation that His disciples resolve any conflict they have with people rather than letting it elevate to murder (Matthew 5:21-26).
Jesus begins by quoting what the disciples had heard from “the ancients” and then makes His comments on the subject. He says the disciple needs to resolve the conflict between himself and a spiritual brother before he comes to the altar and offers his sacrifice. He instructs the disciple to resolve the conflict between himself and his friend to keep from dealing with the legal system and possibly going to jail.
The major point here may be that Jesus is saying that conflicts between a disciple and another person should be resolved quickly before they lead to something worse. The most drastic consequence to an unresolved conflict may be that it results in someone being murdered.
Jesus knows conflicts are going to arise between two people. He wants His disciples to take the initiative, take the first step, to resolve the conflict in a certain manner. He wants them to have a good relationship with everyone, especially those with whom the disciple would call their spiritual “brother.”
Jesus places a high priority on this if one should not worship until the conflict is resolved. Things must be serious if there is a possibility of being incarcerated because the conflict is not resolved. The conflict should be resolved quickly if the relationship is going to be restored and prevent things from getting worse.
Jesus does not explain how to resolve the conflict, but there may be some very simple ways to resolve the conflict and restore the relationship. There must be the desire to resolve the conflict and restore the relationship. There must be a sense of urgency to get the conflict resolved so that the relationship can continue as before the conflict.
By implementing these two strategies for resolving conflict, Jesus has told us how to keep from committing murder. If our anger over a conflict does not escalate, then one will never commit murder. Unresolved conflicts could possibly intensify to the point that one takes the life of his brother or friend.
The question for Christians today is, when it comes to their anger, are they willing to surpass the righteousness of the religious leaders and resolve the conflict before it gets out of hand? Resolving the conflict, quickly, in the proper manner and not letting it lead to murder, is a characteristic of a follower of Jesus and one who is living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
