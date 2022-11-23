The psalmist, in the third stanza of Psalm 119 (verses 17-24), is asking God for help in living and keeping God’s word. He requests God to open his eyes so that he may learn. He requests God’s help because he knows how God treats “the arrogant, the cursed,” those who wander from God’s commandments.
These verses also show his motivation for wanting this help to live godly. He has a desire, a longing to learn. Knowing he is a “stranger in the earth,” he acknowledges he lacks knowledge as to how to live godly on this earth. He wants God’s forgiveness. He seeks the counsel of God to counter the verbal criticism against him by those in positions of authority.
When the author requests God to deal with him “bountifully,” he wants God to treat him with generosity. He wants God to be lavish in dealing with him because he desires to “live and keep” God’s word.
When he says, “open my eyes” he is requesting God to give him opportunities to “behold wonderful things” which are found in God’s law. How God would “open” his eyes, we are not told. However, the writer has the confidence that God, in His own way, will help this “servant.”
There also is a request for God to “take away reproach and contempt” from this sojourner because he is trying to observe [God’s] testimonies. He is putting forth his best effort to live a life that would be pleasing to God.
As we consider this portion of Psalm 119 and its application to our life today, there are some lessons we can learn. We need to focus on God wanting certain things for us. He wants us to meditate upon His statutes, to delight in His testimonies and for His word to be the dominate influence in our lives.
Once again, there are many different ways the “word of God” is described; each focusing on the many different aspects of God’s message. When we look at them in totality, we see they all refer to our Bible.
The question Christians need to be asking is, “How much do we desire and delight, not only knowing the Bible, but how we can apply the Bible to our lives?” The Bible relates wonderful things about God and all of those things show His ability to work in the affairs of mankind and to help us live righteously.
By requesting God’s help in learning about and applying what is in the Bible, Christians can accomplish two things. We will not wander away from God and we will be ever more diligent in following God’s message, resulting in us living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
