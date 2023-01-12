The author of the tenth stanza of Psalm 119 (verses 73-80) makes several statements about how God and His word have and will influence his life. Because of the influence of God’s word, he wants to be an example of a follower of God to those who fear God and know God’s testimonies.
The poet states that God’s hands made and fashioned him. He may be saying that God has specifically made him. If that is true, then why is he making a request for God to give him “understanding, that I may learn Your commandments?” It seems logical that God would have given him this understanding when He made and fashioned him.
If on the other hand, he is acknowledging that God is responsible for creating and influencing humanity, then making these and other requests would be appropriate. The poet knows it is God’s word (the Bible) that has given him his knowledge about God and his confidence in God.
Based upon his confidence in what the Bible teaches, he knows that God’s “judgments are righteous,” that God’s lovingkindness will comfort him, and God will have compassion upon him. Even after being “afflicted” he has the confidence that God will continue to influence him during his difficulties in life.
Observe the different ways he acknowledges his emotions concerning God’s influence. He will “wait for” or put his hope and expectation in God’s word. He has “delight” in God’s word. He meditates “on [God’s] precepts.” He is not “ashamed.” He desires his “heart” to be blameless with respect to God’s statutes.
It is worthy of note that he has the confidence that when “arrogant” people “subvert” or attempt to ruin him by telling a lie about him, they will be put to shame. When these hurtful things are spoken about him, he will focus more on God’s precepts to gain the reassurance that his actions and thoughts are godly.
Today, Christians can learn God’s commandments. Christians can know that God’s decisions are always righteous. They can have the confidence that God’s word will be influencing them during the most difficult of times.
They can have the assurance of being “blameless” before God and that others can imitate their lives. They will not be shaken from living a godly life regardless of the form of persecution they might encounter.
Christians today should be asking, “Are we allowing God (through His word) to influence us?” Are we meditating upon, delighting in, and placing our confidence in the Bible?
If we answer yes to these questions, then we will be blameless in God’s statutes and unashamed to be one of God’s followers, Christians living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
