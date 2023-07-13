Jesus addresses people praying as another example of doing religious things to impress people (Matthew 6:5-8). He talks to the crowd about praying in secret (in the closet); praying using meaningful words and phrases (not repetitious words); and God’s knowledge of knowing the needs of His people.
The Bible has many examples of people praying. When taken as a whole, how would someone summarize these prayers and their purpose? Simply stated, it is people speaking to God about various thoughts they have, which might include thanksgiving, any request especially for forgiveness, or praising God for who He is, what He has done and His various characteristics.
Jesus instructs the crowd to not be like the “hypocrites,” who “love to stand and pray in the synagogues and on the street corners.” He says their desire is “so that they may be seen by men.” These people want the “applause” or the “compliment.” Jesus says they will receive their reward “in full,” but it will not be a reward given by God.
Jesus says prayer should be done in a private place, one’s closet. He is emphasizing that prayer should be a private matter; something between God and the one praying. This does not exclude one praying publically, but rather it is to emphasize that these types of prayers should be focused on “talking to God” and not trying to impress people.
The Christian understands there is only one God, and so when they are praying, they do not need to make repetitious statements as if trying to connect to the correct god. This does not exclude a person from praying multiple times for the same thing. Jesus praying three times in the Garden gives an approved example Christians can follow.
It is very intriguing when Jesus says, “Your Father knows what you need before you ask Him.” One might think, “Why pray?” “Why should I tell God anything?” “Why did Jesus pray?” “Why did faithful people in the Bible pray?” The only answer I can give, for all of these questions is, “God wants to hear from His people.”
It appears God’s omniscience is not under consideration here, even though it might be. However, the practical way of looking at the statement is that God is “aware” of our need for certain things and those who are Christians should be asking Him for them.
The Christian’s prayer can be short or long; in public or in private. But in all cases, our prayers should be motivated by wanting to talk to God and not to impress people. Christians are not focused on living humanity’s way, but by a strong desire to be living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.