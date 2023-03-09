In his eighteenth stanza of Psalm 119 (verses 137-144), the psalmist is expressing his praise for God’s righteousness. This praise is not limited to God’s being, but also for God’s laws, commandments, testimonies and judgments.
More often than not, when we think of someone being “righteous” we are thinking about mankind. However, in these verses the writer is stating God is righteous and His judgments are righteous.
Mankind describing God as being “righteous” is hard to comprehend. Is not God always “righteous”? Is He not always morally good? The answer to the last two questions is, Yes!
Because God is righteous, we can trust His standards for how to conduct our lives. We can trust He will always do the right thing. We can trust His decisions about right and wrong will always be just and fair. His “righteousness is an everlasting righteousness.” We can know He will never be deceitful. He will never do anything wrong.
God’s “word is very pure.” His “law is truth.” His “testimonies are righteous forever.” Because of God’s righteous character, we can be zealous for God’s word and have the confidence that what we are telling God’s adversaries is correct.
Even though the psalmist considers himself “small and despised” and that “trouble and anguish have come upon” him, he will not forget God’s precepts; he will take “delight” in them. He loves God’s word. He wants to have a better understanding of God’s word.
As we contemplate these verses about God’s righteousness, it gives us a goal to attain. The most extensive manifestation of God’s righteousness was seen in the life of Jesus. At the Last Supper, Jesus told the apostles that if they had seen Jesus, they had seen the Father (cf. John 14:9). In our world today by studying and imitating the life of Jesus, we can be working towards attaining God’s righteousness.
Some might think this is an unattainable goal. To the degree God is righteous, they are correct (cf. Romans 3:23). However, this statement of fact should not keep the Christian from striving to be “righteous” as God is righteous. By thinking we cannot achieve this goal, most of the time we do not try. When we entertain these thoughts, God’s major adversary, Satan, is happy.
Christians today should join this psalmist in giving praise to God for His character and His deeds being righteous. These basic characteristics of God should motivate everyone to not only become a Christian, but to remain a Christian all the days of their life.
Imitating God’s righteousness is a very noble life ambition. Implementing God’s righteousness as revealed in the Bible will assure Christians, they are living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.