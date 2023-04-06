The last eight verses, of Psalm 119 (verses 169 to 176) mentions three things this psalmist will do in regards to God’s word. He will plead for it; he will give praise for it; and he will practice it.
As this poet writes the last of twenty-two stanzas, he expresses some of his most earnest feelings and desires toward the word of God. Notice his words; my cry, my supplication, my lips, my tongue, my soul. He is wanting God’s hand, help, salvation, deliverance, law. He wants God to give him “understanding according to [God’s] word.” He wants God to teach him God’s statutes. He wants God to seek him when he has “gone astray like a lost sheep.”
All of God’s commandments are righteous according to this psalmist. He chooses God’s precepts. He delights in God’s law. He wants to practice them constantly.
He says he has a longing for God’s salvation. He gives one reason for his existence is to praise God. He will not forget God’s commandments, even though he has gone astray.
His emotional appeal is seen by him crying out for God’s word as should the Christian. Christians should want to have a proper understanding of God’s word. They should find delight in studying the Bible so they can practice God’s word.
The Christian should also be praising God for overseeing the preserving of the Bible. While many will attempt to say the word of God has been corrupted from its original writings, the Christian can and should have the fullest of confidence that the writings found within their modern Bible are truly and accurately the message God wanted people to hear. Only with an accurate translation can mankind know how to practice God’s way of living.
The concept behind the phrase “gone astray” is that a person is wandering away from or vacillating from a pathway; they are not steadfast. The psalmist is wanting God to “seek him” when he has “gone astray.” He is wanting God to put forth an extreme amount of effort to find him when he has drifted away from living the godly life.
The Christian should have a strong emotional desire for God’s word and should be asking for a proper understanding of God’s word. They should frequently be praising God for their personal copy of the Bible. They should never forget God’s message even though they may go astray sometimes.
After reading this psalm, everyone should conclude that God’s word is very important in their lives; they will never forget it. Even though the Christian may sometimes go astray, they will always remember God’s word and return to living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.