Pawsome News

We hope you enjoyed last month’s column on 10 good reasons to fix your pet. As promised, we’re following up this month with answers to some of the questions you raised (actually, we only got two, but they were both excellent!).
I do plan to fix my pet, but should I wait until a certain age?
This is one of those questions that has both a simple answer and a complicated answer. The simple answer is, it is generally agreed that it is safe to spay or neuter a healthy dog or cat as young as 2 months. The complicated answer is, well, complicated.
For cats, pretty much all veterinarians agree that they can be safely sterilized at 2 months and should be sterilized by 5 months. Kitten owners can wait until after their pets are fully vaccinated, assuming that’s done by 5 months.
For female dogs, there is strong consensus they should be spayed before they first come into heat, which is usually at about 6 months of age. In some cases, there might be some negative effects of spaying this early. But these are outweighed by the fact that the risk of mammary cancer increases significantly with each heat.
It’s the male dogs where things get dicey, because there are many studies and many sets of recommendations all varying in their conclusions to a greater or lesser degree. You might have heard, for example, that with large breeds you should wait until their growth stops, usually between 9 and 15 months of age. But not all vets agree. Because although it may be true that early sterilization can delay growth plate closure, there is little evidence this has any effect on the animal’s health. It is the same for most other reasons suggested for delay.
As with most things in life, deciding the optimal time to spay or neuter your dog is a matter of weighing risks against benefits. On the one hand, there are some studies showing some health impacts from early sterilization. On the other, younger pets recover from surgery more quickly than older pets. And the larger your dog is, the more the surgery is likely to cost.
Veterinarians who specialize in shelter medicine tend to favor sterilization around 2 months, before the animal is adopted. Some private veterinarians prefer to wait until 6 months or later. Most of the veterinarians in Fix Them All’s low-cost spay/neuter voucher program stipulate a minimum age for surgery of either 2 months, 3 months or 4 months.
What is cryptorchidism? And why do vets charge more for it?
Cryptorchidism is a condition of male animals where one or both testicles don’t descend into the scrotum. It can occur in both dogs and cats but is more common in dogs. Testicles develop in the abdomen near the kidneys and normally descend into the scrotum by two months of age.
With cryptorchidism, the testicle is retained in either the abdomen or the inguinal canal, the passage through which the testicle normally descends to the scrotum. Most commonly only one testicle is involved. But in about a quarter of cases, both fail to descend. In which case, the dog is infertile.
Cryptorchidism is a genetic disorder and mostly seen in certain breeds – in fact, it is the most common birth defect in purebreds. A cryptorchid pet should always be neutered, because a retained testicle is subject to a condition known as “testicular torsion”, where it twists painfully requiring emergency surgery. It is also significantly more likely to develop cancer than a normal testicle.
Also, you really don’t want your dog to breed and pass down this inherited condition. And yes, veterinarians do charge extra for dealing with cryptorchidism because the surgery is more complicated. Usually, the extra cost will be less if the testicle is in the inguinal canal and greater if the testicle is retained in the abdomen. The good news is, your pet’s prognosis after surgery is excellent.
Next month up: Heartworm disease – cause, prevention and treatment! If you have any questions or comments, please send them to letsfixthemall@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.