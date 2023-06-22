Pawsome News

Getting your pet vaccinated is part of responsible pet ownership. The good news is. If you follow established guidelines and communicate with your veterinarian, the decisions here aren’t difficult.
First, rabies. By Florida law, every dog, cat and ferret 4 months of age or older must be vaccinated against rabies. Puppies and kittens should receive their first vaccination at 12-16 weeks, a booster one year later, and then every three years for the rest of their lives. Simple as that. The only exception allowed is if a licensed veterinarian examines your pet and certifies in writing that receiving the vaccination would endanger its life because of its age or medical condition.
Core vaccines are recommended for all pets under all circumstances. The other core vaccines besides rabies recommended for dogs protect against canine parvovirus, canine distemper and canine hepatitis – three potentially deadly diseases. These are normally given as a single vaccination of DHPP or DA2PP, which are pretty much the same thing. Puppies commonly need three boosters at 8, 12 and 16 weeks (or every 3-4 weeks until 4 months old), then a year later, and then every three years.
Non-core vaccines are recommended for individual pets depending on their medical history, lifestyle and risk factors for a disease. For dogs, these include bordetella, leptospirosis and canine influenza. Bordetella is a bacterium that causes a respiratory infection commonly called kennel cough. While rarely fatal, it is contagious and can be passed from dog to dog, so groomers, dog parks and boarding facilities often require your pet to have the vaccination. The shot is good for about six months.
Leptospirosis causes flu-like symptoms that can lead to renal failure in both dogs and people. It is considered zoonotic, or transmissible, between humans and animals. It is most common in wet and warm environments with stagnant surface water (like a lot of Florida). The vaccination is particularly recommended for farm dogs and hunting dogs. Canine influenza is a lot like human flu, rarely fatal except in certain breeds like Greyhounds, but it can make your dog very sick.
For cats, the other core vaccination is called FVRCP, which protects against feline panleukopenia (feline parvovirus), feline calicivirus and feline herpesvirus type I (rhinotracheitis). Kittens need their first vaccination at six to eight weeks old, followed by three booster shots at 3–4-week intervals. Most adult cats should receive a booster once every three years.
The most recommended non-core vaccination is for feline leukemia (FeLV), especially for outdoor cats. The vaccination for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) is no longer used.
Apart from rabies, which is required by law, the decision whether to vaccinate is always a matter of weighing benefits and risks. All vaccinations carry the risk of side-effects, most commonly soreness at the injection site, slight fever, mild lethargy and loss of appetite. However, these are usually mild and only last a day or two and are nothing compared to the disease the vaccination is meant to prevent. Despite what you might see on the internet, death or serious illness caused by vaccinations are exceedingly rare.
Perhaps the greatest danger to dogs and cats is the possibility of a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis). This can be fatal. So, if your pet develops hives, facial swelling, difficulty breathing, vomiting or diarrhea after a vaccination, contact your veterinarian immediately.
Also, cats have a small (1 in 30,000) chance of developing cancerous tumors known as Feline Injection-Site Sarcomas (FISS). This is why your veterinarian may vaccinate your cat low on the leg (below the knee or elbow) or even in the tail. If your cat has a lump that doesn’t go away a month following vaccination or is getting larger, contact your vet as soon as possible.
In sum, for most pets, rabies vaccination is mandatory. Other core vaccinations are recommended, and non-core vaccinations should be considered on a case-by-case basis. Be wary of over-vaccination (i.e., prefer 3-year vaccines to 1-year) and watch for side effects.
Just remember. Staying current on vaccinations is the best way of ensuring your pet won’t have to suffer from a debilitating preventable disease.
