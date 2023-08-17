In earlier columns, we talked about dogs and cats and even a little about ferrets. But there are other animals that make great pets. And today, we’re going to focus on that adorable furball species, the guinea pig.
Many people think of guinea pigs (also called cavies) as “starter pets” that don’t require as much maintenance as dogs or cats. In fact, we could make a good case that guinea pigs are considerably more demanding than cats. For one thing, guinea pigs are less independent than cats as a rule and need regular handling and socialization. Daily cleaning of the cavy’s habitat is a messier task than scooping out a litter box, and guinea pigs have complicated dietary needs – you can’t just open a can of cavy chow.
Guinea pigs are also highly social animals and should always be raised with at least one companion (In some countries it is actually illegal to own a single guinea pig!). But males and females kept together will breed, and they can breed at a very young age. We know one family that purchased a pair of females from a pet store. It turned out one female was already pregnant and soon there were three. They mistook the baby for a female and were horrified when both adults had litters of pups a few months later! The lesson here is, be very careful to keep only same-sex guinea pigs together. Although it is possible to spay and neuter these little critters, most vets don’t do it and it is a relatively expensive surgery.
Guinea pigs are not appropriate for younger children. Although they can be affectionate with humans, it takes time and patience to earn their trust. Many don’t enjoy being picked up or carried around, and it is easy for them to hurt themselves. They also have sharp little teeth and can bite if frightened.
But people love having guinea pigs as pets for good reasons. They are gentle little critters with individual personalities. They make great pets for responsible children ages 10 and up. They come in many colors and color combinations, and there are long-haired and short-haired and even hairless varieties (colloquially called “skinny pigs”). They do learn to recognize and respond to their owners, and they can be taught to come when called and even do tricks like spin around and stand up. They are vocal and will chirp and squeak and purr. When properly cared for, they are generally healthy animals that live 5 to 7 years on average. They will keep you amused all day, but they aren’t nocturnal and won’t keep you up at night. And of course, they are adorable.
If you decide on a guinea pig as a pet, get at least two and be sure to get a large enough habitat. The Humane Society of the United States recommends at least 7.5 square feet minimum for two cavies, with 10.5 square feet preferred, and larger habitats for more animals. They will need a good two inches of bedding such as aspen wood shavings (not cedar or pine) or natural paper, or you could investigate fleece liners. Plan to feed them a mixed diet of timothy hay, commercial food pellets, and plenty of fresh vegetables including a cup (2 leaves) of Romaine or leaf lettuce (not iceberg) a day. In addition, guinea pigs cannot produce their own Vitamin C, so it is important to feed them ONLY guinea pig pellets (not rabbit or hamster), since they are fortified with enough Vitamin C to keep them healthy.
Guinea pigs can be housed outside, but they are very susceptible to both heat and cold, and have few defenses against predators. Great care must be taken to ensure the outdoor habitat is safe and insulated from drafts and extreme temperatures. Most veterinarians recommend housing them indoors, which also has the advantage of closer proximity to the family for better socialization.
Finally, as with dogs and cats, please consider adoption. Some local county shelters have guinea pigs for adoption, as does Gainesville Rabbit Rescue in Williston. You can even search for guinea pigs on Petfinder.com.
