This week, we’re going to answer some questions that came to our mailbox at letsfixthem all@gmail.com.
To be honest, we haven’t gotten a whole lot of emails. But the mail we did get was amazing.
Probably the most awesome email of all time came from Gina, who wrote:
“My granddaughter asked what would happen if everyone in the world got their dogs fixed. She’s afraid there won’t be any more puppies.”
Wow. We suppose that’s true. If everyone in the world spayed or neutered their dogs before they had a chance to reproduce, eventually all dogs would die out. In reality though, this is nothing to worry about. If spay/neuter ever became so widespread there was a scarcity of dogs, communities would ease up on spay/neuter policies.
In the Northwest, upper Midwest and New England, responsible pet ownership has resulted in significantly decreased numbers of shelter intakes. As a result, rescue groups transport adoptable dogs from regions with serious pet overpopulation problems, like the South, Southeast and Appalachia, to shelters and rescues in areas with more demand than supply. It would be fabulous if we could control pet overpopulation throughout the whole country and give every dog the chance of a good home.
Donna wrote: “I’ve had dogs all my life and I feed them Ol’ Roy and they do just fine.”
There wasn’t a question here, but perhaps she was feeling a bit defensive because people have expressed some concerns about its quality and ingredients. Ol’ Roy is Walmart’s store brand and is the best-selling dog food brand in the United States, even though it is not advertised. It is available in several canned and dry varieties.
In its favor, Ol’ Roy is less expensive than most other brands of dog food. It carries an AAFCO nutritional adequacy statement, so it is nutritionally complete and balanced and can be a pet’s sole diet. Members of the Ol’ Roy family of products have been subject to seven recalls since they came on the market in 1981, but this is not a particularly concerning recall history. Most concerns center on its production and quality.
Ol’ Roy was originally produced by a company called Doane, which was purchased in 2006 by Mars, Inc., the manufacturer of Pedigree. Since then, a series of sales and mergers has made it a bit difficult to tell exactly who the manufacturer is, but it appears to be Big Heart Pet Brands, a subsidiary of J. M. Smucker. This lack of transparency makes it hard to determine the sources of ingredients used in the food.
The food is grain-heavy and relies on by-product meat, bone and corn-gluten meals, which are relatively low-quality proteins. However, remember that ingredients that might not seem savory to us are pretty palatable to dogs. All things considered, Ol’ Roy is a budget-friendly choice but perhaps not the highest quality product on the market.
Gorillagrrrl has a single female rabbit and wants to know if she should be spayed. Yes, we would recommend that. Even though you have no male rabbit, so she won’t be able to breed, female rabbits are susceptible to ovarian, uterine and mammary cancers. One study has shown that unspayed female rabbits above age 2 have an 80 percent chance of contracting uterine cancer.
Male rabbits aren’t at the same high risk of reproductive cancers, but neutering can lead to better behavior. Altered rabbits are social animals and can enjoy living with other altered rabbits. Not all veterinarians perform rabbit sterilization, but some specialize in it. Gainesville Rabbit Rescue has a program called B.U.N.S. that might help subsidize the cost of the surgery.
Finally, nobody asked us this, but how can Fix Them All, a low-cost spay/neuter voucher program, write a pet care column like Pawsome News?
In fact, our volunteers work with dozens of veterinarians in the counties we serve, who help guarantee our information is well stated and our facts are correct. No, we are not ChatGPT!
Next month up: Gorillagrrrl’s note reminded us we haven’t said much about small animals like bunnies and guinea pigs, so we’ll talk about them next time. If you have any comments on past columns or suggestions for future columns, please send them to letsfixthem all@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.