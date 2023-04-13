Pawsome News

The recent recall of a type of Purina Pro Plan dog food has many pet owners wondering about the safety of their own pet’s food. Is it something to worry about? Should they switch brands, or make their own pet food at home?
Well, making your own pet food at home is not recommended. And, in fact, pet food recalls occur far less frequently than recalls of food for human consumption like meats and produce. And the fact of a recall doesn’t necessarily mean the brand is unsafe. According to Tufts University, the reason for the recall, how the problem was discovered and how the manufacturer handled it makes a big difference.
Some companies issue voluntary recalls when their own quality control indicates an issue. This is actually a good thing, because it means they are testing their product consistently and they are willing to risk bad publicity to keep their food safe. On the other extreme, a problem may not be detected until animals get sick, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is responsible for both human and pet foods, has to request, or even order, a recall. In that case, it probably is a good idea to look more carefully at the manufacturer.
In the case of the recent Purina recall, the food affected was a special prescription diet food called Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental. The company discovered a production error from a U.S. supplier, resulting in elevated levels of vitamin D in some product lots. Although vitamin D is an essential nutrient, too much can cause illness and even kidney damage. The defective product was quickly and voluntarily recalled, and no other Purina brand product was affected.
The most common reasons for recalls are too much or too little of a particular nutrient (like vitamin D in the Purina recall); contamination with mold or bacteria; and contamination with toxins like melamine or pentobarbital. Pet food can also be recalled because of mislabeling, and, rarely, for contamination with foreign objects like metal, glass or plastic.
Sometimes, pet food can be contaminated after manufacture by improper storage conditions in stores or distribution centers, as happened in 2022 at a Family Dollar distribution center in Arkansas, where all the pet food was recalled for hazards associated with rodent infestations. A complete and current list of pet food recalls is maintained by the FDA at www.fda.gov/ animal-veterinary/safety -health/recalls-withdrawals.
Scary as this sounds, recalls of pet food and treats for any reason are relatively rare. More frequently, pet food spoils or goes rancid after purchase. Pet owners should be careful to use up bags and cans of food before their expiration dates. Dry food should be stored in its original packaging, which is designed to maintain freshness and also contains batch information you’ll need in case there is a recall. If you need to use a storage bin, don’t empty out the kibble but put the whole bag in the bin.
Store food where it isn’t exposed to heat or humidity, and check for odd odors or signs of mold or bugs. If you use raw food, store it in the freezer and use it within a day or two after defrosting. Clean your food and water bowls regularly, and if your pet refuses to eat something he normally chows down, invest in a fresh batch. If he eats the new food, that’s a pretty good sign you should toss the old food.
If your pet shows signs of illness after eating, the first thing you should do is contact your veterinarian. Your vet will know whether and how to treat your pet and can help determine what caused the illness. She may advise reporting a complaint to the FDA, which can be done online.
None of this, of course, addresses questions about what is the best food for your furry friend. Is wet better than dry? Are raw diets natural or dangerous? Are grain free pet foods healthier or a health risk? Are all brands sold in stores equal? Stay tuned for our next column!
Next month: More on pet foods. If you have any questions or comments or suggestions for future columns, please send them to letsfixthemall@gmail.com.
