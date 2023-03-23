Pawsome News

It’s springtime in Florida! Redbuds are budding, azaleas are blazing and the highways are lined with wildflowers. Our yards are swarming with robins, swallow-tail kites soar overhead and, oops – was that a mosquito? Although we have mosquitoes here year-round, the “official” mosquito season starts in March and peaks in the warm, wet summer months.
In addition to being super annoying, mosquitoes spread some nasty diseases, including West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis. But the reason we’re thinking about mosquitoes today is that they also transmit a common and potentially deadly disease of dogs, cats and ferrets – heartworm disease.
Heartworms are called “heartworms” for good reason. They are parasitic worms that, in their adult stage, live in the pulmonary blood vessels of infected animals and in heavy infections can migrate to the heart and lungs as well. They look like thin rice noodles, live up to seven years and can grow to be six to 12 inches long. Yuck. As you can imagine, a dog with heartworms may cough, tire easily and lose its appetite. In severe cases, heartworm is fatal.
Heartworms reach sexual maturity about six months after initial infection and begin to reproduce. Adult heartworms mate and the females produce first-stage larval heartworms, called microfilariae, that are released into the dog’s bloodstream. If a mosquito bites an infected dog, it ingests the microfilariae, which then undergo two more larval transformations inside the mosquito. When that mosquito bites another dog, the larvae can enter the dog’s bloodstream, infecting the dog with heartworm. It will take another six to seven months for the larvae to develop into adult heartworms and begin the cycle all over again.
Dogs and other wild canid species, like wolves, foxes and coyotes, are considered natural hosts for heartworms. Cats and ferrets can also get heartworms, but since they are not natural hosts and in general are much smaller than most dogs, they tend to have a lower worm burden when they become infected. As they may be infected with only a single worm or two, they are less likely to have circulating microfilaria. Because of this, it is more difficult to detect heartworm disease in cats and ferrets, meaning, many infected animals may be misdiagnosed.
There are two main methods of treating heartworms in dogs, both dangerous to the dog as well as to the worms. With the “fast kill” method, the dog is given a total of three injections in the muscles of the back with an arsenic-containing drug that kills the adult heartworms over the course of 4-6 weeks. Following treatment, the dog must be restricted to leash walks only with no vigorous activity for at least a month, so that pieces of dying worms in its bloodstream don’t result in fatal clots in the lungs.
With the “slow kill” method, the dog is given a specific antibiotic and an approved monthly heartworm preventive that prevents the immature worms from developing into adults. The preventive doesn’t kill the adult heartworms but may weaken them so they have a shorter lifespan. Even with slow kill, pieces of decomposing heartworm can still be fatal to your pet, so dogs treated with this method must also undergo strict exercise restriction. The American Heartworm Society recommends the first method of treatment because with the slow kill method, the heartworms will continue to cause damage to the dog’s body.
There are no real treatment options for heartworm infection in cats and ferrets except supportive care. Typically, veterinarians try to manage the symptoms associated with infection and hope that the pets outlive the parasites.
Thankfully, heartworm disease is easily preventable. Dogs over 6 months of age are typically given a blood test to make sure they aren’t already infected with adult worms. There is no need to test puppies under 6 months of age, cats, or ferrets prior to beginning heartworm prevention. Most preventives are given monthly, and there are both topical and (for dogs and cats) oral preventives available. For dogs, there are even injectable preventives that last 6 or even 12 months. All preventives are safe, relatively inexpensive (much cheaper than heartworm treatment!) and very effective, as long as they are given as directed by your veterinarian.
There is no good reason not to have your pet on heartworm preventive. Heartworms and the mosquitoes that transmit them have been found in all 50 states, so it’s important to keep your pet on preventives year round, even if you live in another state for part of the year. Heartworm disease is easy to prevent and is risky and expensive to treat, or not even treatable, in the case of cats and ferrets.
Up next month: Pet foods! If you have any questions, comments or suggestions for future columns, please send them to letsfixthemall@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.