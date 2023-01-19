God has always used women. All through the Old Testament, Ruth, Naomi, Esther and others. The reason for me writing about all these special women that God chose to use is!
Some men still can’t get it.
Just this past October, a preacher, who I’ll call John Doe, said in the middle of a message on how sin is destroying the world. And God’s people need to repent and return to God.
His main scripture was 2nd Chronicles 7:14, “if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” Sin is destroying, and God’s people are getting away from God.
But! In the middle of this, he said, “women need to learn their place, etc.”
My question is, are these people reading the whole bible? Are they going by what they were taught 40 or 50 years ago?
Not too long ago, a preacher said to me, “you do know there won’t be any women in Heaven.”
You want to know why I think I believe more women will be in heaven then men? Because most churches I have visited, and the ones I Pastor, if it wasn’t for the women, the doors would be closed.
God chose Mary to be His Son’s mother. Elizabeth John the Baptist’s mother, Anna, a prophetess of old age, did not depart from the Temple but served God with fasting and prayers night and day. She had prayed that her eyes would see Jesus before she died. When she saw baby Jesus, she rejoiced and praised God for letting her see Jesus.
Anna and Simeon were among the first to bear witness to Jesus.
Luke 24:8-12, now Mary Magdalene, Joanna, Mary, the mother of James, and other women with them were the first to tell the Apostles that Jesus was risen from the dead. And because they were women, the apostle didn’t believe them. They had to see for themselves.
What if what you have believed to be true all these years was not true? When would you want to know it?
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
