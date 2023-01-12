In 2 Kings Chapter 22 and 23, we find the story of Josiah, and Huldah the prophetess. Josiah was 8 years old when he became King. He had men helping him but not teaching him the laws of God. When he was 18, one day, the high priest said to Shaphan the scribe, “I have found the book of the Law in the house of the Lord.” When Shaphan read it before Josiah, he tore his clothes. He knew they did not keep God’s Laws. Josiah said, “go, inquire for me, for the people and for all Judah, concerning the words of this book that has been found; for great is the wrath of the Lord that is aroused against us, because our Fathers have not obeyed the words of this book, to do according to all that is written concerning us.” So, Hilkiah the priest, Ahikam, Achbor, Shaphan, and Asaiah went to Huldah the prophetess, and she said to them, “thus says the Lord God of Israel. Tell the man (Josiah) who sent you to me. I will bring calamity on this place and on its inhabitants – all the words of this book, which the King of Judah has read.” Huldah said, tell the King of Judah, because your heart was tender and you humbled yourself before the Lord. None of the judgements will come on Judah or its inhabitants till after your death. Josiah lived and restored all things concerning the laws of God and did away with everything that was not God, like false gods and idols, and more. Before Josiah, there was no King like him, who turned to the Lord with all his heart, with all his soul, and with all his might, according to all the law of Moses; Nor none after him. After Josiah; death, the calamity, etc. came on Judah just like the Lord spoke through His Prophetess Huldah. Josiah could have sent to Jeremiah or another prophet in the land, but he chose Huldah the Prophetess.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
