Jesus said, beware of “wolves in sheep clothing.” Jesus is telling us these are false Apostles and false Prophets. Paul said over and over. Be watchful, because these men will come in looking like sheep and deceive many. 2 Cor. 11: 13-15, who are these deceivers? They are either Satan or his Ministers (in these men) preaching righteousness and lies deceiving many. You may ask me, Kin why are talking like this? Because I have witnessed men like this over and over. I have said before many were over me. Leaders in the churches.
The spirit of Jesus was telling me all along something is wrong, giving me dreams or vision. You must pray and search the scriptures for yourself, asking Jesus to show you these men so won’t be deceived. Let me say this. I have met good, honest Ministers living the best they knew how. Preaching Jesus and His Commandments and living a good life before God and men. In about 2009, I was in a Ministers’ meeting from other churches in Alabama. The speaker and others had surveyed many other Ministers, and 65 percent was hooked on pornography and said they wanted or needed help to overcome.
I pray they repented and received the help they needed. Each one of these Ministers was (hooked on pornography) and preaching righteousness and Jesus. Satan had entered into these men, and they obeyed him. Jesus said, when an unclean spirit goes out of a man, he goes through dry places, seeking rest, and finds none. Then he says, I will return to my house (man) from which I came. And when he comes, he finds it empty, swept and put in order.
Then he goes and takes with him, seven other spirits more wicked than himself, and they enter and dwell there; and the last state of that man is worse than the first. Matthew 12: 43-45, when a man or woman repents, really repents, by faith, Jesus’ blood starts cleansing them from all sins and evil spirits. Satan will do everything he can to get an evil spirit, or spirits, back into them. I have witnessed this happening over and over. Evil men and women are being lifted up and called good. And good men and women are being called evil. The evil people go free, and the good people go to jail.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
