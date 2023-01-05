When I got married, I had men telling me how to “rule my wife.” How wrong they were. What was so bad, some of those men were preachers. It is true man should rule his house and love his wife even as “Christ loves the church and gave His life for it.” They base their knowledge on what Paul said: “Women keep silent in the churches.” Paul was speaking with people that believed in a custom where men sat on one side of the building and the women on the other side. So, the women, having spiritual freedom and hungry for God’s word, would call out to their husband with excitement. What are they saying? That is why Paul said, “keep silent and talk to your husband at home. Don’t cause confusion.” If Paul knew people would use one verse and stand on that one verse, he would have covered things better. But he was speaking to people of that day. They knew what he was saying.
Things I have heard over the years, and I don’t believe any of them. “Women should not say anything in church.” “Women should obey their husband no matter what.” “Women are not smart enough to run their household.” I could go on and on. Now, if they were right, “they are saying God made lots of mistakes throughout the Bible.” God used lots of women – too many for me to use at this time – in the Old Testament and the New Testament.
Deborah’s story is in the book of Judges. The fourth chapter. God chose Deborah (God could have chosen a man, but Deborah was the best one for the job) to be Judge in Israel for 40 years. And the children of Israel, “men and women,” came to her for judgement. She was a prophetess – “a female prophet.” She obeyed God, and God blessed her all the days of her life.
Until next week, may Jesus bless you are my prayers.
