As an introduction to talking about trusting God, Jesus speaks about our material possessions and how much value we place upon them. He says “where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:19-21). In this sense, the treasure we value and work for will serve as a locator of what is important to our heart.
Everyone saves things they consider valuable. Everyone puts forth an extreme amount of effort to collect the things they consider to be of great worth or a great deal of money. However, Jesus gives us a warning.
He states, what we all know, that over time, moths will eat expensive or valuable clothing; rust will consume precious metals we may accumulate; and thieves will “break in and steal” our personal property we have worked so hard to acquire. While knowing these truths, we often ignore them because we think it will not happen to us.
However, Jesus reassures us that these things will take place and that our “treasure” should not be the earthly things we possess, but rather our focus should be on “storing up for [ourselves] treasures in heaven” where they cannot be destroyed or taken falsely by someone.
Jesus is not saying collecting material things is wrong, but rather He is instructing His followers to not make it the top priority in their lives. He is stating that our focus should be upon the things in heaven and not the things on earth.
So we must ask the question to ourselves, how important are the things which are in heaven to us? Probably all of us would say, “Very important!” However, what do our actions say about what we consider to be important?
Collecting material possessions is a natural consequence of working. But, how many spiritual possessions are we trying to collect? For example, how much Bible knowledge? Or, how many opportunities are we seeking to help someone become a Christian? What about opportunities to learn more about the Bible? How much of the Bible are we seeking to store up in our memory?
Solomon’s discussion of the vanity of working to acquire gold and silver, material possessions, in the book of Ecclesiastes is very important for us to consider. His major thesis for the book supports what Jesus is saying in His sermon, building a treasure house “under the sun” is not what is important. Our focus should be building a “treasure” above the sun.
Those who chase earthly treasures will acquire them because they work for them. Likewise, those who pursue a heavenly treasure will obtain it. The reason is because of their diligent and persistent seeking to be living God’s way!
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region.
