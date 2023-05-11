While sitting down on a side of a mountain, Jesus speaks to a large crowd about being righteous. He says, “That unless your righteousness surpasses that of the scribes and Pharisees, you will not enter the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 5:20).
The scribes and Pharisees were religious leaders among the Jewish community. They were a group of people who believed in following the laws of God very strictly. They were very diligent in their efforts to keep the commandments of God.
In most cases Jesus does not complement them. However, in this passage He is using them as a standard. He tells His disciples they must exceed the righteousness of these people.
While on many occasions Jesus condemns them, on this occasion He acknowledges they have some righteous behaviors. They were people who would pray, fast, and try to get others to be followers of God. They were people who studied and knew very well the Law of Moses along with the writings of the prophets. On another occasion Jesus recommends to His disciples that they do and observe “all that they tell you” (Matthew 23:3).
However, in this sermon on the mountain, Jesus tells the listeners that they must surpass the righteousness of these groups of people if they are going to “enter the kingdom of heaven.” The following verses give examples of how the disciples are to exceed the scribes and Pharisees. Jesus points out that not only do their actions need to be right, but their attitude (or heart) must also be right.
While much emphasis is placed upon having the right “heart,” let’s not forget that without the right actions, one cannot be pleasing to God. The works of a person are just as important as having the right disposition when doing something.
Jesus loved and was concerned about the scribes and Pharisees. He wanted both them and His disciples to “enter the kingdom of heaven.” Likewise, He wants Christians today to be righteous people and to enter the kingdom of heaven.
As we look to how we as Christians can apply this statement by Jesus in our lives, we might look at the scribes and Pharisees and see the good they were doing and then try to exceed their righteous acts, for we must surpass their righteousness.
If Christians will focus on their actions as much as they are told to focus on their attitude, then we will surpass the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees. It will be our actions that will determine whether we enter the kingdom of heaven. Our actions must surpass the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees if we are going to be living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB
