In the days of Jesus, the Law and the Prophets were considered a major portion of the “Bible” used by the Jews. In one of His first sermons, Jesus expresses the correct attitude one should have toward the Bible (Matthew 5:17-19).
Jesus said His intent was not to abolish, destroy or annul any of the things contained in the Law and the Prophets. He said His purpose was to fulfill it, to bring it to completion, to accomplish all the things stated within these writings. Jesus in His lifetime not only kept all of these laws and commandments, but He also fulfilled all the predictions contained within the Law and the Prophets.
By using the phrase “until heaven and earth pass away,” Jesus is pointing out these scriptures are not going anywhere until everything contained in them has been accomplished; adding emphasize He says not “the smallest letter or stroke” shall pass from the Law.
Jesus gives a warning to teachers that they are not to “annul” any of these commandments, otherwise they will be considered “least in the kingdom.” To those who will “keep and teach” these commandments, Jesus encourages them by saying they will be “great in the kingdom of heaven.”
At the time of His crucifixion, Jesus did “fulfill” everything mentioned in the Law and the Prophets. This is possibly one meaning behind the statement Jesus made just before he died, when He said, “It is finished.”
As Christians consider this sermon and its application to their lives as a follower of Jesus, several things need to be considered. One, the word of God is not going away. Even when there is no more “heaven and earth,” the word of God will still be in existence, “every single letter.”
Another thing to consider is that if someone declares the word of God to be invalid, they will be considered “small” in the kingdom. If on the other hand, a person keeps the commandments of God, teaches them to others, and encourages the keeping of them, then they will be considered “great in the kingdom of heaven.”
In this opening message found in Matthew’s gospel, Jesus is stating very plainly His viewpoint concerning God’s word. Jesus came to fulfill what God had said to previous generations. He warned people about teaching others to not practice God’s word. He encouraged His followers to “keep and teach” God’s word.
This warning and encouragement should be taken very seriously by today’s Christian. We need to be careful about what we practice and what we teach. We want God to consider us “great” in His kingdom. He will only do this if we are living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.