Upon retirement, my life changed in few ways. I’m still as busy as before; I just don’t get a paycheck for being busy. Nothing has changed that much. The one thing that has changed is I schedule a nap every day.
The other day I was in the middle of sawing some very important logs when a noise next to my chair frightened me. It was my phone. It took me a while to realize the phone was ringing, and I needed to answer.
Setting up, I cleared my throat and answered the phone. Wouldn’t you know it was one of those phone scams? For some reason, the person on the other end knew my car warranty had just expired. For his information, that car warranty ran out 10 years ago, and it was a truck, not a car.
It wasn’t long before I heard the phone ring again, and without even thinking, I sat up and answered the phone. According to the person on the other end of the phone, he had an amazing offer for me to enhance my Medicare coverage. “According to our records,” the person said most enthusiastically, “you qualify for an upgrade in your Medicare coverage.”
My phone buzzed all afternoon, and I was about to lose my mind. Then, surprise, surprise, surprise, my phone rang again. I answered it, and a live person was on the other end of the phone. Just then, a thought came to me. I called my wife and said, “My dear, I think there’s a thrift store owner on the phone and would like to talk to you.”
She almost danced her way to me to pick up the phone. I must say I was dancing in my head when she came. “Hello,” she said enthusiastically, “I’ve been expecting your call. Thanks for calling.”
Then there was a pause, and she said, “Who did you say you were?” Another pause, and I heard her say, “You better never call me again.” And she hung up the phone.
Looking at me with one of “her looks,” I could see she wasn’t very happy about it. She stood before me, staring a little bit, and then said, “Don’t you ever do that again to me. Do you understand?”
What was I supposed to do? There was so much laughter within me that I didn’t know if I could keep it from exploding. When she went back into the kitchen, I softly chuckled to myself. Then I heard, “You’re not laughing, are you?”
“No, my dear,” I said, “I was just thinking about a joke. Why was 6 afraid of 7? Because 7, 8, 9.”
“No, you weren’t,” she said sarcastically, “and that’s not even funny.” That gave me pause to think. Does it matter who is lying? Is a scammer’s lie worse than my lie? I then thought about some Scripture that addresses this.
Proverbs 12:22-23, “Lying lips are abomination to the Lord: but they that deal truly are his delight. A prudent man concealeth knowledge: but the heart of fools proclaimeth foolishness.”
It’s easy to think that my lying is not as bad as some scammer trying to hook me out of some money. Lying is lying, and I’m trying to process that. Lying is a serious business, no matter who does it.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, email james snyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.