Psalm 119 is a very lengthy poem; beautifully written and well thought out. The overall message of these 176 verses divided into 22 groups of 8 verses is one’s attitude and actions towards the word or instruction of the Lord.
In the first section (verse 1-8) there is a description of a man who is truly blessed. It is not based upon his investments, his bank account or his other assets. It is based upon a person trying to implement all the revelation of God to mankind as it relates to his interaction with God and his fellowman.
The word blessed in this context has the meaning of truly being happy. This happiness comes about by putting into practice God’s information resulting in a person experiencing genuine pleasure; true contentment.
Notice the different expressions of these instructions – law of the Lord, His testimonies, His ways, Your precepts, Your statues, Your commandments, and Your righteous judgments. These phrases are used continuously throughout the remainder of the poem to express the instructions of God.
The blessed person will have the following reactions. They will walk in them, observe them and keep them diligently. They will seek God with all their heart. They will do no unrighteousness. They will put forth much effort to make God’s ways their own ways. They will not be ashamed of God’s commandments. They will be thankful for learning the righteous judgments of God.
While many will say that no one can keep all the laws, statues, commandments and testimonies of God, this should not influence people to give up on trying to meet God’s revealed standards. Daily there should be the constant effort to make one’s lifestyle match that of God’s expectations.
In one’s daily reading of the Bible, there should be the focus on how does this verse or these verses help me to be living in the image of God? How can they help me to manifest to the world the lifestyle that Jesus wants people to imitate?
Some passages help us to know more about the character of God along with the many wonderful works God has done. Other passages will display God’s reaction to those who are disobedient as well as those obedient to His instructions.
It is admirable to pursue things in this world like having a good job, a comfortable home, and a nice family. Pursuing enjoyable recreation and other pastime events are equally honorable.
However, the most important pursuit to finding true contentment, true happiness, to truly being blessed, is the chasing after learning the word of God and practicing it in our lives daily. A blessed person is the one who is living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
