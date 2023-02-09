Sometimes, we may feel like we are alone and no one cares. We may see that the scriptures are saying one thing to us and most everyone else is saying no way. So, what do we do? We check it out with what God’s word says in other places, “the Word teaches us to have two or more witnesses for everything.” We also know God never changes. We must want to know the truth. Example, if God’s word said to His people in Moses’ day, don’t steal, His people shouldn’t steal today. Jesus is always with those that live a Holy and Righteous life. It may seem sometimes like Jesus walked away from us. He didn’t. He is always near. Jesus will let us be tested and tried just to see what we will do. He may touch us at what may seem late to us. But if we trust Him, He will never be late.
Daniel 3rd chapter, the three Hebrews, they didn’t bow down to the king and worship him. They trusted God no matter what. It seemed like they were going to burn in the fire. It looked like God was not there with them. God went into the fire with them. God was with them all the time. The three of them knew God was God no matter what happened. Acts 7th chapter, when Stephen was being stoned to death, it may have seemed to those around him that he was alone. He wasn’t. Because the Heavens opened, and Stephen saw Jesus standing at the right hand of the Father. Jesus was with him all the time.
Bible facts, “it is better to be divided by truth than to be united in error.” “It is better to be hated for telling the truth than to be loved for telling a lie.” “It is better to stand alone with the truth than to be wrong with the multitude.”
Remember, if you love Jesus and are doing all you know to do, you are not alone. Jesus is always with you.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.