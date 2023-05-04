My favorite personal finance books

For this week’s column of The Frugal Teacher, I want to share my personal recommendations for books you can read to help you save money. Chances are, if you’re reading this article week after week, you’re interested in saving money.
I often get asked which books I read on the topic, so I thought I’d share my top 4 financial books. I own all of these books and have read each one multiple times. If you want to buy these books, they can be purchased used online for a fraction of the cost of buying new.
Personally, I like to buy used books on AbeBooks online. But I will buy on Amazon, too. If the books are available for checkout through the Levy County Library system, I noted which locations have which books. Enjoy!
4.) “You Need A Budget” by Jesse Mecham – This one is special. It is a complete guide to making your money work for you and is a powerful way to reach your financial goals. There is also an app by the same name, and you can get a free trial of the app for 34 days.
I would recommend reading the book first to see if this method works for you before trying the app. Then again, if you’re not much of a reader, then the app might be the way to go. Either way, I hope you check it out. This book is available for checkout at the Bronson Library location or can be bought used online for around $7 with free shipping.
3.) “365 Ways to Live Cheap!” by Trent Hamm – This book was written by one of my favorite authors. Trent Hamm has inspired me for years, and a lot of the frugal methods I apply to my own life are from this book (like the homemade laundry detergent I wrote about last time). It can be bought used online for around $4 with free shipping.
2.) “Your Money or Your Life” by Vicki Robin – This book is a must read if you struggle with your personal relationship with money. It outlines nine steps you can take to get your financial house in order. This one isn’t available at any of the Levy County Library locations, but you can buy the most recent version used online for around $7 with free shipping.
1.) “The Total Money Makeover” by Dave Ramsey – This book changed my life. It teaches you how to live within your means and build the life you want. If you are in debt, this is the book for you. If you aren’t sure how to budget, this is the book for you, too. If you only use cards and never have cash, this is the book for you. It is available for checkout at the Chiefland, Bronson and Yankeetown public library locations or can be bought used online for around $4 with free shipping.
Please note: This is an opinion column. I do not make any money from these authors or publishers for recommending these books. These are simply my personal favorites for how to take charge of your money and live a more frugal life. Happy reading!
Have an idea or a money saving tip to share? Email them to frugalteacherlife@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.