In His first illustration of people practicing their righteousness to be seen of men, Jesus talks about giving to the poor (Matthew 6:2-4). He describes both the correct and incorrect motive for showing mercy upon another individual.
Describing the incorrect motive first, Jesus says “do not sound a trumpet before you.” Those with the incorrect motive do their giving “in the synagogue and in the streets.” These outward actions are covering up the unseen reason for doing this – “to be honored by men” – thereby receiving “their reward in full.” Jesus uses a very strong, negative word (according to the people of His day and ours as well) to describe a person with the wrong motive. He says they are “hypocrites.”
The hypocrite wants their associates to know “how good they are.” They want people in their community to know that they have the ability to give to those who are struggling to live to the community’s or society’s standards.
A hypocrite is one who is a “pretender.” It is a person who is “putting on a show;” a “pretense” to their true motives or actions.
In the illustration, Jesus is saying those who are giving to or showing mercy to the poor, are doing it to get the recognition from their peers. They are not being sincere. They are not “really” wanting to help the “poor” but rather they are either only wanting to maintain their status in society or impress someone in the community. Jesus says they have their reward, but it is not a reward from God.
In the second part of His illustration, Jesus speaks of the contrasting, correct motive for giving to the poor. Jesus uses the metaphor of not letting “your left hand know what your right hand is doing.”
While we understand this is impossible to do, Jesus uses something “very close” to emphasize the secrecy in which the giving is to be done. Jesus is saying it should be so secret that only “your Father” will see what you have done and “will reward you.”
So what should be the correct motive for our charitable giving? The secrecy is not what is important but the sincere, benevolent heart behind the giving. The correct motive is having the desire to help, to show mercy to those who are living below the community’s standards.
When Christians do things for the poor, their actions will be known. However, to be seen by men should not be their motive; it should be because they truly want to help people. Christians want to imitate the motive God has when He shows mercy to people, because followers of Jesus want to be living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.