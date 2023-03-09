Meal planning a simple way to save money

Welcome to The Frugal Teacher. A column written by Christy Jones, publishing every other week, offering frugal-living tips to help you save money.
Have you ever wondered how to make your dollar stretch a little further? With the price of everything constantly going up, how can you spend less money? Most financial gurus will advise you to trim the “fat” so to speak. Cut things out of your life that are eating up your paycheck. Well, this frugal teacher is not going to disagree with the likes of Dave Ramsey or Trent Hamm. What I am going to do is give you some tips to make your dollar go a wee bit further.
Let’s start with basic meal planning. Meal planning is so important and prevents families from eating out or hitting the drive-thru. It’s a good idea to pick out easy recipes you know your family enjoys and use them on a rotation. Let’s start small and just focus on the evening meal. Some people call this supper while others call it dinner. To each their own! For example, one week’s rotation might look like this:
Sunday: crock pot roast with vegetables
Monday: spaghetti
Tuesday: tacos
Wednesday: soup and sandwiches/grilled cheese
Thursday: baked potato and salad bar
Friday: homemade pizza
Saturday: leftovers
Once you get a couple of weeks figured out, simply put them on a rotation to make your life easier. If you have a dozen or so meals you know your family loves, you can also stock up on the ingredients when they go on sale. Simply put, meal planning does just that – it gives you a plan for all of your family’s meals in a given week. It makes it easier to create a grocery list or do a grocery pick-up order while also saving you money.
Meal planning is just one easy way to save money. There will be more on how to use the sale flyer from your local grocery store to meal plan, how to make and stick to a budget and easy ways to save at local stores in the Levy County area.
Have an idea or a money saving tip to share? Email them to frugalteacherlife@gmail.com.
