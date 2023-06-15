In His sixth “You have heard it said,” quotation, Jesus is telling the crowd that they must love not only their friends, relatives and fellow citizens; but, they must also love their enemies, their foes (Matthew 5:47). Jesus is setting a new standard for His followers to help them to surpass the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees (Matthew 5:20).
The first half of His quotation probably comes from the book of Leviticus and possibly the second from some other source. Regardless of its origin, it was something the people had “heard” and were practicing.
All agree it is easy, and the normal thing to do, to love those who love us. Here Jesus is telling His followers that they must go beyond what is normal and become “sons of your Father who is in heaven.” The followers of Jesus must strive to be like God, even when it comes to loving one’s enemies.
In addition to telling His followers to love their enemies, Jesus tells them they must “pray for those who persecute you” and to greet not only your “brothers” but to also greet “the Gentiles.” The idea of praying for them could take on several different subjects about which Jesus will address in future speeches. The idea of “greeting” someone was to “salute” them, “wish well to” them, “draw to one’s self,” “receive joyfully,” “embrace” them.
Imagine how radical this would have sounded to the Jew on the street; how contrary to their culture. To do this would have required a complete transformation in their thinking and practice.
To illustrate His point, Jesus says God “causes His sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.” In this regard, God has no “friends” or “enemies;” He is providing for all humanity.
If the followers of Jesus are truly going to be “sons of God,” then they must exemplify this godly practice. The follower must be willing to do what is best not only for his friends, but also his enemies. In practical terms, this is the love Jesus is describing. It is an intellectual action, not based on one’s emotions. It says, “I wish them well.”
In His sermon about having a righteousness which surpasses that of the Jewish leaders, this teaching may be the hardest of all to practice. It requires developing a quality contrary to one’s own desires and natural to practice.
As difficult as this may be, Jesus expects His followers to exhibit this trait. He wants them to strive to develop this characteristic of loving both one’s friends and their foes. He wants Christians to be living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NAS
