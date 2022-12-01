In the blink of an eye, the 2022 high school football season is nearing a close.
It seemed like just yesterday, teams from around the state were gearing up for their first game close to the end of August. Now, only a couple of weeks remain in the season, as those teams that are still alive in the postseason continue to chase their goal of a state championship.
No Levy County teams will be playing for a state title this year. However, two out of the three teams did qualify for the postseason. The Chiefland Indians earned the No. 3 seed in the Region 4-1R bracket and defeated the six-seeded Newberry Panthers, 49-7, in the regional quarterfinals.
After advancing to the regional semifinals following the win, Chiefland fell on the road to the two-seeded Pahokee Blue Devils, 50-28, on Nov. 18, ending their season. The Indians finished the year with a (7-3) overall record.
The second team in the county that advanced to the postseason was the Williston Red Devils. Williston put together an undefeated regular season heading into the playoffs. However, after earning the No. 4 seed in the Region 4-1R bracket, the Red Devils fell to the fifth-seeded Wildwood Wildcats in the regional quarterfinals, 46-35. Williston finished the year with a (10-1) overall record.
The Bronson Eagles were the lone Levy County team to not make the postseason in 2022. But, after going winless in their first six games, the Eagles managed to win two out of their next four games to close out the year and finish with a (2-8) record overall. Those two wins came over Trinity Christian Academy (Deltona) and Saint Francis Catholic (Gainesville).
With the football season now concluded in the county, there are a few words that come to mind when thinking how to describe it. Unique. Special. Surprising. Those are just a few I can think of right away.
Mother Nature created some scheduling conflicts for a few of the teams, forcing matchups to be rescheduled or cancelled in all.
Additionally, each team also entered the 2022 season with a new coach. Timothy Jones severed as the interim head coach at Bronson this year while James Corbin (Chiefland) and Robby Pruitt (Williston) took over the reigns at their respective schools.
While it was the first season for both Corbin and Pruitt, the two managed to find success right away. Corbin, a Chiefland alum, led the Indians to a (5-0) start before falling to Florida State University High School (Tallahassee) on Oct. 21 in what was their first loss. Pruitt, meanwhile, guided the Red Devils to a 10-win season following a (1-8) record the year prior.
Williston’s quick turnaround from the year before was defiantly the biggest surprise for me this season. But that’s what makes sports so fun to watch. You never know what to expect until the teams hit the field.
I certainly enjoyed the opportunity to watch each of these teams this season and experience yet another high school football season. There is truly nothing like Friday night lights around this area.
So, until we meet again in May, goodbye, high school football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.