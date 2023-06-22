If one is to have a righteousness that surpasses the righteousness of the “scribes and Pharisees,” then they must use “the heavenly Father” as their example. This is the conclusion Jesus reaches after expounding upon six different “you have heard” practices (Matthew 5:48).
Customarily the Jews looked to the “scribes and Pharisees” as their example and source of instruction when it came to living a righteous life. While it is good to seek out men who are imitating Jesus and God so that we might emulate them, our true focus should be upon God and the “life” He has lived.
Jesus tells the crowd that they are “to be perfect, as your heavenly Father is perfect.” Based upon the language used by Jesus, this is not optional, but rather is a command. Jesus is telling the crowd this is something they must be doing, beginning now and for the remainder of their life; a quality the follower of Jesus must be constantly striving to obtain.
The word “perfect” in this verse is not an action word, but rather a descriptive word, an adjective. The word does not have the meaning of “without fault, or faultless,” but rather to be “brought to its end, finished.” The word has the idea of completeness or the ultimate goal of an endeavor.
Jesus knew that mankind could not live a life without committing a violation of God’s law. Therefore, Jesus is not telling the crowd to do something He knows they cannot do. However, with this statement, Jesus is setting a standard to which He wants His followers to achieve, thereby surpassing the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees.
By telling His audience to focus on “the heavenly Father,” Jesus has changed the basis upon which one is to live their life. It is not based upon what man is telling or showing us how to live, but rather our lives should be based upon what God is telling and showing us.
His conclusion, based upon the preceding verses, is that if one follows His instructions then they will be “sons of your Father who is in heaven.” Every Christian should want to be “sons of your Father who is in heaven.”
With this as a goal, it gives the Christian a lifetime ambition or aim. It should be their constant endeavor. They should be thinking, “How can I be more like God, my heavenly Father?”
Christians do not need to focus on not meeting this standard, but rather the followers of Jesus need to be focusing on having the characteristics of the heavenly Father. With this mindset, with this ambition, the Christian will naturally be living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
