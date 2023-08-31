Living God's Way

Jesus continues His sermon about the placement of priorities in His followers’ life. He instructs the crowd to “not worry about your life” as it relates to eating, drinking and the clothes you will wear, but rather to “seek first [God’s] kingdom and His righteousness and all these things will be added to you” (Matthew 6:25-34).
After giving the crowd a warning about doing religious activities to be seen by men, where their heart (their treasure) is located, and one can only serve one master; Jesus speaks to them about trusting God to provide the necessities of life. By not worrying about these issues of life, they can focus more on God’s kingdom and His righteousness.
Jesus states the principle in the form of a question, “Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing?” To illustrate, He uses the “birds of the air,” adding a “single hour” to one’s life, the “lilies of the field,” and “the grass of the field, which is alive today and tomorrow is thrown into the furnace.”
Jesus asks a rhetorical question, “Are you not worth much more than [the birds of the air]?” Jesus says God has clothed the “lilies” with garments greater than what Solomon could provide and so the Christian should trust that God will clothe them.
Jesus says those worrying about the necessities of life have “little faith.” They do not trust God. They are just like the Gentiles. He says God knows Christians need “all these things.” Jesus concludes by saying that one should not be worrying about tomorrow, because tomorrow will have “enough trouble of its own.”
Nowhere in this portion of the sermon is Jesus saying the Christian should not be concerned about the future, their job or the everyday cares of the world. Nowhere does He indicate the Christian should not be working or planning for the` future. Jesus is emphasizing that Christians should trust that God is going to take care of them and so they can be focused on God’s kingdom, God’s work, and not be allowing their mind to overly dwell on any actual or potential problems in their life.
Having anxiety about one’s problems will not solve any problem. Anxiety leads to stress in one’s life, causing more problems. When one is worrying about the things in their life, they are usually thinking about their situation in a negative, uncontrollable manner.
Christians must learn to trust God (which is hard to do), accept His help and not try to take care of ourselves all by ourselves. Having confidence in and trusting God is a must if one is going to be truly living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
