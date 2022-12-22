Jesus, here is thinking of you. I look back over my life, I can see how you blessed us in many ways. I pray you will receive praise and honor for all you have done and are doing for this dying world this year and every year. As I read of how our Heavenly Father worked a miracle with Mary your fleshly mother. And how Isaiah the Prophet and others spoke of your coming, your Birth, and life and death. How you will come again. Jesus, I know man set aside Dec. the 25th for us to celebrate your Birthday, “Your Birth into a fleshly body.” I also know you lived in that body for “about” thirty three and a half years. I know you gave your life for us, so we could live forever with you. We read of your sufferings and the cross with the shame. I know we can never change the sufferings and pain you had to endure, because of the sins of this world, and my sins. We can praise you for all the gifts you have given to us, and special benefits. “Bless the Lord, O my soul; And all that is within me, bless His Holy name! Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits: Who forgives all my iniquities, and who heals all my diseases, who redeems my life from destruction, who crowns me with love kindness and tender mercies, who satisfies my mouth with good things, so that my youth is renewed like the Eagle’s”: Psalm 103: 1-5. “Jesus you should hear praises coming up to you every hour of every day for all you have done and are doing.”
May each and every one who reads this letter to Jesus will take time to thank on how he has blessed you.
With all my love, Happy Birthday, Jesus.
