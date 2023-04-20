After listening to Jesus tell a rich young man to go sell all his possessions and come follow Him, Peter, the spokesman for the disciples, asked a very important question. “Behold, we have left everything and followed You; what then will there be for us?” (Matthew 19:16-30). What point is Jesus making by telling this rich young man to sell everything and follow Him?
Coming to Jesus to learn what he must do to “obtain eternal life,” Jesus tells the young man to “keep the commandments.” He asks, “Which ones?” Jesus mentions several examples. The young man replies, “All these things I have kept, what am I still lacking?” Jesus tells him to sell his possessions, give them to the poor, and come follow Him. Jesus wants the young man to focus on a “treasure in heaven” in contrast to having earthly riches.
Based upon the culture and spiritual ideology of the disciples, this is strange to their ears. They thought wealthy people who kept the commandments would “obtain eternal life.”
The disciples have left all. They are keeping the commandments. What is in it for them?
Jesus does not tell them their question is wrong, nor that their focus is wrong. He assures these disciples that they will sit on thrones when it is time for the “Son of Man” to “sit on His glorious throne.”
The focus seems to be upon a person’s attitude, their heart. Are they willing to give up the most precious things to them in order to follow Jesus and “obtain eternal life”? It is not that they must give up these things, but are they willing to give them up?
Note that Jesus focuses on siblings, parents, children and farms, and not gold, silver or other material possessions. Jesus is instructing that His followers must focus on inheriting “eternal life” and not obtaining things in this life.
Jesus understands people are willing to “invest” in something, but they want a return on their investment. What are they going to get out of it? What benefits will they receive?
To think a Christian should not be looking to receive something because they are “investing” in spiritual things, seems to be contrary to all the reasons for being a follower of Jesus, like being saved from the wrath of God, along with obtaining eternal life.
The Christian must have the mindset, and the determination, that they are willing to “leave everything” which might come between them and obtaining eternal life. Being willing to leave everything to obtain everything, the Christian displays the correct attitude toward their earthly assets, which is mandatory for a person who is diligently living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.