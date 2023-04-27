Most everybody today will tell you they are going to Heaven. Jesus said on that day, some would come before Him and He will say to them, “I never knew you.” They wanted to tell Jesus He should know them. After all, they healed the sick in His name and did many more things in His name.
1 Timothy 4: 1-2, now the Spirit expressly says that in latter times, some will depart from the faith, giving heed to deceiving spirits and doctrines of demons, speaking lies in hypocrisy, having their own conscience seared with a hot iron.
I have heard this said, “I don’t care what the scriptures say. This is my way. I’ve been told this is the right way.”
Matt 7: 13-14, enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction. And there are many who go in by it. Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life. And there are few who find it.
Jesus said in one place, not everyone who said Lord, Lord will make it. Luke 18:8, nevertheless, when the son of Man (JESUS) comes, will He really find faith (true believers or true worshipers) on the earth?
Matt 15: 8-9, these people draw near to Me with their mouth and honor Me with their lips. But their heart is far from Me. And in (vain they worship me) teaching as doctrines the commandments of men. If we make it, it will be by the mercy of Jesus. Jesus will not change his rules or commandments just for us.
John 14:15, if you love me, keep my commandments. My prayer for us is that Jesus will open our spiritual eyes and ears so we can see and hear the truth of God’s word.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
