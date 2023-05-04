When it comes to words, everybody has their own definition.
Our most significant contention with words is the word, “mess.”
As far as I know, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage is an expert in defining a mess. I’m an expert when it comes to creating a mess.
Every time I walk into her craft room, I get dizzy. In that room everything has a place and is in its proper place. I could never work in that environment.
If you walk into my office, you will find the epitome of what a mess looks like. If I can’t create a mess, it doesn’t exist.
Last week I was working on a project, and I needed something, so I went where I saw it last. Unfortunately, it was not there, and I could not find it.
As I was searching through my office, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage stepped in and said, “What are you looking for?”
I said, “It’s nothing you would know anything about.”
She persisted in knowing what I was looking for; finally, I gave in and told her.
“Oh, that,” she said, “it’s right over here.” She walked over to one of the bookcases, pulled it out and handed it to me. I just looked at her, not knowing how to respond.
My definition of mess is “Making Everything Self-Sufficient.”
I had a crazy thought, which is nothing new for me, to show her how important it is for people not to interfere with their space and leave their mess alone.
I went into her craft room and stood quietly for a few minutes to get the dizziness out of my head. Then, once that left, I began looking around to see how to set up my plan.
I saw a project on her desk that she was working on at the time.
Then I began picking up a few things from the table and put them in places she would not think of looking. It took me a while to work it all out, but I was diligent in my plan.
The next day after breakfast, we went to our rooms to work on our projects.
I was so eager to hear what would happen in The Craft Room. I heard some rustling around and heard someone in that room taking some profound sighs. Then I heard her say, “Where did I put that?”
I was so excited to hear my plan coming together. I went to her craft room, and looking in I said, “My dear, what are you looking for?”
She said something to the effect that I would not know anything about that. I persisted, and finally, she told me what she was looking for, and with a big smile, I said, “Oh, that’s right over here.” So I picked it up, brought it back, and laid it on her desk.
I smiled at her, but my smile was not reciprocated in any degree. It’s nice when a mess comes together.
Thinking about this, I was reminded of what David said in Psalm 119:11, “Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee.”
Words are important and the most important word is the word of God. Hiding God’s word in my heart will always lead me in the right direction and bring me to that place of blessing.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, email jamessnyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.