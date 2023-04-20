A dream I had about the serpent, and the people would not kill it because it was against the Law. Those words ring over and over in my mind (it is against the Law). So many things today are against the Law, like you cannot pray in School. You cannot pray in Jesus’ name in most places, but Jesus tells us to pray in his name for our needs. So, who shall we obey? Our Heavenly Father or man? We read in the New Testament of how Jesus was treated for doing the will of The Father, and finally, he was killed. Jesus said we will be hated because He was hated, put in prison, even killed. Look at Peter. Because he preached Jesus and prayed in His name, he was put in prison. When Peter wouldn’t stop preaching Jesus and praying in His name, they put Peter on a cross upside down, killing him. We read of many, many more who kept praying in Jesus’ name and praising him. They were killed in many different ways. I believe we talk about Paul more than any other person. He preached Jesus and wrote Books on how to please Jesus and how to worship Him. All the time, he was going against the law. And he did not stop until they killed them.
I remember when one woman said she wanted prayer out of our Schools. She told of all the reason of why it was the right thing to do. I don’t remember anyone saying why we need to keep prayer in School and why it was the right thing to do. But, I do remember preachers saying God will not let that happen. We will never stop praying in our Schools. OK. What happened? It became the Law. And now, that old serpent is going around making more laws against God’s people and laws to protect evil people. Isaiah 5:20, 23: Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who put darkness for light and light for darkness. Who justify the wicked for a bribe and take away justice from the righteous man!
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
