The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence. We’ve all grown up hearing this expression. But is it true? Should you be dissatisfied with your situation because you think others have it better?
Regardless of one’s circumstances, chances are that they are jealous of someone else. The wealthy may yearn for the days when their lives were simpler and without the worry of losing what they have attained. Those of modest means might dream of how all their problems would disappear if they only had more money.
People who think they’re too tall wish they were shorter. Those who feel they are small wish for larger stature. People with curly hair want it straight while those with straight hair get it curled. People who are single think marriage is preferable while married folk think back on the excitement of being single.
Someone who is famous can mourn the loss of the privacy they had when they were unknown. An employee dreams of fame and fortune and the life of bliss it would surely bring.
Young people are eager to be older and those who are older long for the days of their youth. Students can’t wait to get out of school and begin their careers. Then several years after graduating, they will reminisce about their carefree school days.
So it really doesn’t matter which side of the fence you are on, the other side often appears better. When you become jealous of another’s situation it’s because you only see what you perceive as benefits. It’s pointless to compare your situation to others. You tend to only see the advantages without recognizing the accompanying problems.
Let’s say you work close to home. You are not wealthy but live comfortably. Each day you are home from work by 5:30 and are able to spend evenings and weekends with your family. Although you work hard, your neighbor, Ralph, appears to live the good life. He has a nicer, bigger house and two expensive new cars.
What you may not realize is that Ralph works 70-hour weeks and commutes over four hours round trip. Ralph is frustrated about having little or no time to spend with his wife and kids. Although you think he has it made, Ralph is envious of your situation.
Both you and Ralph are jealous of each other’s circumstances. While you are envious of what someone else has, someone else may be jealous of what you have. Concentrate on what you have. Count your blessings, you probably have many more than you realize.
You have to appreciate your own situation for the benefits it has. There are usually many things in your life that you have overlooked that you should be grateful for. As you can see from the above examples, the grass isn’t always greener somewhere else.
When you think someone else has it better than you, you are distracted from appreciating all the good that is in your life. You can even start resenting your situation if you are jealous of others. It’s a shame that so many people waste time thinking someone else has is better than them.
Ambition and goals are good as long as they are based on what you genuinely want and not designed to obtain what someone else has. The other side of the fence isn’t any greener than yours. Everyone has different needs and circumstances. What matters is your life and happiness. Cultivate your side of the fence and make it as green as you want it to be.
NOW AVAILABLE: “Dare to Live Without Limits,” the book. Visit www.BryanGolden.com or your bookstore. Bryan is a management consultant, motivational speaker, author, and adjunct professor. E-mail Bryan at bryan@columnist.com or write him c/o this paper. ©022 Bryan Golden
