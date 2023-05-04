How many times have you heard someone say, “the Devil made me do that.” Well, I have news for them. Deuteronomy 30:15, see, I have set before you today life and good, death and evil. 30:19, I call heaven and earth as witnesses today against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing; therefore, choose life, that both you and your descendants may live. Can you see we choose?
James 1:13-15, let no one say when he is tempted, “I am tempted of God;” for God cannot be tempted by evil, nor does He Himself tempt anyone. But each one is tempted when he is drawn away by his own desires and enticed. Then, when desire has conceived, it gave birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, brings forth death. From Genesis to Revelation, everyone could choose to follow God’s commandments or not. Adam and Eve had a choice of what to eat, except one tree, and they choose to eat of it, sin and death came on all people. When they could have ate of the tree of life and lived forever. Revelation 1:1-3ch. Talking about the seven churches. Each one had serious problems. They had a choice to correct or not, to have life or death. I do not know who did or did not. A man reported that only two of those churches today had signs of a Christian church was ever there. I am not sure. I can say only those who choose God’s ways will make it to Heaven. Please read your Bible and study the scriptures and pray.
May Jesus open our spiritual eyes and our ears.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
