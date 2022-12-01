When God makes a promise or a covenant, he will keep that promise. But, all of the promises that God has made to His people, you and I included, come with responsibilities that we must adhere to if we are to receive the full blessings. If we do not do our part in keeping the promises or covenants, then we will be cursed and not blessed and will die and not live, spiritually.
Just look at all the churches, and worship centers, that are closing their doors, dying out, no life, etc. Why is this happening? Just look at the seven churches in Revelations chapters 1-3 and you can find the answer. Each one had something wrong, Jesus said, correct it or I will take your light away.
Look throughout the History of the Old Testament at men like Moses, Joshua and David. Each man had the same promise from God. If you obey my voice and do all that I ask and live the life I ask you to live, “I promise” that I will be with you and bless you. If not, trouble and sorrow will come upon you. They all learned that lesson – some the hard way. How about you? Do you believe that God means what He says, keeps His promises and wants us to be obedient? I do. We all talk about going to Heaven and being with Jesus, forever and ever. Some believe it is a free ride for us. That we don’t have to do anything to receive the blessings of God that He has promised, after all God sees the sparrow and he feeds him. Yes, that is true. But, if the sparrow set still and never did anything but set, what would happen? The sparrow would die.
We must be doers of the Word and not hearer’s only. We must have good works and have that perfect love for Jesus and one another.
May the blessing of Jesus be with you daily are my prayers.
