After being married for over 50 years, my wife, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage, knows more about me than I know about myself. At least, that’s the perception I get from her actions.
Recently we were watching TV, and the news had an outlandish story. Looking at my wife, I said, “I sure hope I’m not that stupid.”
She said, “Well, my dear, my opinion is that you are too smart to be that stupid.”
I did not think I heard what I heard, so I asked her to repeat it.
“You heard me. You just want to hear it again,” she said laughingly.
One day this past week, we drove across town, and the traffic was rather crazy. Cars were weaving in and out and racing down the street. Then a motorcycle passed, weaving in and out of the traffic.
Looking at me, my wife smiled and said, “At least you’re too smart to be that stupid.”
I’ve been thinking of ways to use this to my advantage. I’ve never had such an advantage, so I need to be very careful about how to use it. For example, I need to be able to use it in such a way that The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage doesn’t recognize my advantage.
I was smiling as I thought about this because I would have a great victory if I could pull this over on my wife. The problem is, if I do have this victory, how can I celebrate it without giving myself away? After all, she said I was too smart to be stupid.
To process my plan, I needed to have her repeat what she said, so as we were driving, I pointed to one driver and said, “I hope I’m not that stupid.”
“Remember what I said,” she chuckled, “you’re too smart to be that stupid.”
I can’t relay how wonderful it was to hear that phrase. I need to be able to develop more ways in which to hear her say that without showing my hand. I don’t often get compliments like this, so I will try to plan it out carefully.
Just before we got home, we saw someone doing something crazier than I had ever seen. I said, “I hope I’m not that crazy.”
Smiling at me, she said, “My dear, I said you were too smart to be stupid but not crazy.”
Maybe I could trick her into describing it, so I asked, “When have you seen me acting crazy?”
She laughed like I’d never heard her laugh in a long time. At the time, I didn’t understand what she was laughing about, and then she told it.
“Oh my dear,” she said, taking a deep breath, “when you are acting crazy, believe me, you are not acting.”
I had to think about that for a long time. So if I had to choose between “crazy” and “stupid,” my best choice would be crazy.
Later as I reflected on this, I remembered what Solomon said. “The way of a fool is right in his own eyes: but he that hearkeneth unto counsel is wise. A fool’s wrath is presently known: but a prudent man covereth shame” (Proverbs 12:15-16).
I will commit myself to hearken unto some wise thinking to cover my shame.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage.
