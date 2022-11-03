Keep this in mind, even God requires two or more witness to everything (more is better). How many men have you heard of, that set a day, saying the end of the world will come on that day?
If you use the scriptures they use and history they used, they are right. But they left out all the scriptures on the end time. Like no one knows the end time except God.
If I want to prove I am right I can, even if I am wrong. I can prove you are wrong even if you are right. Now to prove if you right or wrong, we most use all scriptures on the subject.
Some churches have based all their doctrines on scripture, 2 Tim. 3:16, All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness. (All scripture is the Old Testament).
Acts 17:11 these were more fair-minded than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with readiness, and searched the scriptures (Old Testament) daily to find out whether these things were so.
Be open minded search all scriptures, New Testament and Old Testament on your subject and pray. May the blessing of Jesus be with you are my prayers.
