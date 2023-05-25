The circumstances you find yourself in today are the result of your thoughts, actions, and intentions. Although you may find yourself in a situation resulting from circumstances beyond your control, you can determine where you go from there.
Your journey through life is strongly influenced by your beliefs. You will never seek to attain anything you believe to be impossible. Even if you believe something is possible, you have to feel you are worthy and deserving of it before you can attain it.
What you feel you deserve is shaped by your self-image. A surprising number of people don’t believe they are worthy of success or good things in life. If this is your belief, you are imposing limitations on yourself.
To determine how you arrived at your current situation, you need to look at the choices you’ve made in the past. Every decision you make affects you, and some choices have a chain reaction with far reaching effects.
Although you can’t change what has happened in the past, understanding the causes and effects enables you to avoid repeating things you would rather change as well as perpetuating circumstances you are happy with.
Here are some steps to help you proactively control the direction of your life.
Assess and alter your beliefs
Since your belief system defines the boundaries within which you live, you must adjust those beliefs that restrict your progress. Some beliefs are so ingrained that you may not be aware of their existence. Ask yourself the question, “Why can’t I accomplish what I want to do?” The answers will give you insight into your beliefs.
Once you understand what beliefs are limiting you, you can begin to adjust them. Work on them one at a time rather than trying to alter everything at once. That which has limited you in the past does not have to continue restricting you in the future.
Control your thoughts
Your thoughts are based on your beliefs. When you think something is possible, you are right. When you think something is impossible, you are also correct. Your thoughts control your actions. You can’t accomplish something you think is impossible.
Thoughts are the one thing you have total control over. You can choose whatever thoughts you want. Purge limiting thoughts such as I can’t, it won’t work, I don’t know how, I’ll fail, and I’ll be laughed at. Replace then with I can, I will make it work, I’ll learn how, I will succeed, and it doesn’t matter what other’s say.
Take action
Action leads to results. You can believe in yourself and have all the right thoughts, but without action, nothing will happen. From the smallest task, to the largest undertaking, action takes place one step at a time. Taking the first step, no matter how small, is critical because it gets you started.
Procrastination is action’s enemy. There are countless numbers of people who have the greatest unrealized intentions because they put off taking action. Every day you wait is a day permanently lost.
Visualize the results you want
Visualize yourself attaining your goals. In your mind, have a picture of success. This mental image will guide your actions. Your mind works 24 hours a day to figure out how to make the images you have into reality.
Visualization is much more than daydreaming. It is a specific focus combined with consistent action in support of your goals. Visualization can be practiced virtually anytime and anywhere. The more you do it, the more powerful it becomes.
The combination of beliefs, thoughts, actions, and visualization is essential for reaching the destinations of your choosing. You are in control of your future.
NOW AVAILABLE: “Dare to Live Without Limits,” the book. Visit www.BryanGolden.com or your bookstore. Bryan is a management consultant, motivational speaker, author, and adjunct professor. E-mail Bryan at bryan@columnist.com or write him c/o this paper. ©2023 Bryan Golden
