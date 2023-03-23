In three separate verses in the twentieth stanza of Psalm 119 (verses 153-160), the author makes a request for God to “revive [him].” As one reads through this stanza, they should be impressed with the different words the poet uses to express his desire to hold on to the Lord.
He does not “forget [God’s] law. He loves God’s precepts. He testifies to how the “sum of [God’s] word is truth and every one of [God’s] ordinances is everlasting.”
He wants God to see his life’s circumstances and “rescue” him, “redeem” him, “revive” him. He wants God to protect him from his “adversaries” and his “persecutors.” He understands the “mercies” and “lovingkindness” of God.
Regardless of the events in his life, this author is always going to be holding on to the Lord. He will not “turn aside from [God’s] testimonies.” He will not let go of God. Until the end of his days, he will be persistent in obeying and conducting his life in accordance with God’s word.
He also has some negative feelings toward the “wicked” because they do not “seek [God’s] statutes.” He knows that salvation for the wicked is “far from” them. He sees the “treacherous and loathe(s) them” because “they do not keep [God’s] word.”
The Christian would do well to have these same actions and attitudes toward God’s word, the Bible. Personally, he will be holding on to the Lord because he wants God’s help with various situations in his life. He will also have the psalmist’s mindset toward those who are not holding on to the Lord; who are not keeping God’s word; who are not seeking the statutes of God.
In our society, we might find the feelings of this psalmist toward the wicked and treacherous as unacceptable. However, having these same feelings toward the actions of the wicked and treacherous, indicates how much the Christian loves God; how much he appreciates God’s mercy and lovingkindness.
Without having a love for the wicked and treacherous, the Christian will not be seeking to change their life. The Christian wants them to enjoy the benefits in this life of holding on to the Lord. The ultimate benefit for holding on to the Lord is eternal life.
The final verse in this stanza informs us that we must take the “sum” of God’s word and apply it to our lives. We cannot pick and choose the portion of God’s word that we are going to obey. Everything God has said on a subject must be taken into consideration.
Never letting go of the Lord, but always holding on to Him, is absolutely necessary for one to be living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
