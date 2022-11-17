The author of Psalm 119, in the second stanza (verses 9-16), asks the question, “How can a young man keep his way pure?” His answer, “By keeping it according to Thy word.”
In the following verses he makes it personal by saying “I” followed either by “have,” “may,” “will,” or “shall.” Notice the different words he uses to demonstrate his willingness to live a godly life: he “sought [God],” “treasured in my heart,” “may not sin against Thee,” “[he] told of all the ordinances,” “rejoiced,” “meditate[s] on Thy precepts,” “regard[s] Thy ways,” “delight[s] in Thy statutes,” and “[does] not forget Thy word.” These phrases express many actions taken by this youth, his attitude about the word of God and what he will do with his mind in regards to the word of God.
We commonly will state that the young are not interested in spiritual things, but rather are only interested in “sowing their wild oats.” But this should not be the case. We should be expecting and helping the young ones to live a godly life; to have these attitudes and thoughts about the word of God.
Based upon these descriptions, a course of action is revealed. It begins by seeking the word of God, spending time thinking about the word of God, and having a positive attitude toward the word of God. All of this will produce some actions: they will speak about the word of God, they will use it to keep themselves from sinning against God, and they will always have it as part of their life.
One very interesting statement, a thankful request, is made by the young man. “Teach me Thy statutes.” He has an attitude of wanting to be taught how God wants him to live his life.
Sometimes we forget that we at one time had to learn the statutes of God so we could apply them to our own life. The younger generation is no different from us. They must learn also.
The older generation speaks frequently about the lifestyle of the younger generation. This has been happening for centuries. However, if the younger are going to experience the true happiness and real meaning in life, then they must be taught and practice the word of God.
They are asking everyone, including themselves, “What is the purpose of life?” Their answer can be found in living by the word of God. When the young are seeking God “with all [their] heart,” thinking about the word of God, holding it like a treasure, never letting it depart from their life, then they will truly be happy and will have found their purpose because they are living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
