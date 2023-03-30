The next to the last stanza of Psalm 119 (verses 161-168), expresses the psalmist having a love for God’s word. Regardless of what happens to him, he will always have this love for God’s word.
When persecuted, even unjustly by princes, his heart (mind) will “stand in awe of [God’s] word.” He will not let anything cause him to stumble. This word “stumble” could mean to “trip on,” but it could also mean to cause one to fall and never get back up.
In addition to stating he loves God’s word, notice other words he uses to express the different actions he has toward God’s word. He will “rejoice.” He has “peace.” He has “hope.” He “keeps” God’s testimonies and he loves “them exceedingly.”
The psalmist recognizes that his “ways are before [God],” therefore he will “keep [God’s] precepts and [God’s] testimonies.” He has the hope of God’s salvation, that God has promised, and therefore he will “do [God’s] commandments.” He has strong emotions against “falsehood,” which is said to contrast how much he loves God’s law. He will even perpetually “praise” God because of God’s “righteous ordinances.”
Maybe the overall impression to be gained from this stanza is how much affection the psalmist has for the word of God. It is more than just “a gentle feeling of fondness” toward the Bible, it is a deep-seated feeling which results in one holding God’s word in high esteem to the point of obedience regardless of what happens in life.
In our world today, Christians are persecuted in ways different from past generations. However, they still need to have this same love for God’s word. Regardless of what happens in their world, Christians should be praising God for revealing His word so people can obey Him, hold Him in awe, and have the hope of the salvation God has promised to those who keep His word.
In order for someone to find “great spoils” they must be the victor in a battle. The Christian should have the same feelings as a victorious warrior when they recognize that God’s word will help them overcome some of the battles of life. God’s word should be regarded as a “great treasure” worth going into battle to obtain.
God’s word should not only be something worth fighting for, but should also be something the Christian will love exceedingly. We love the things that we hold dear and consider of great value.
While love is an inward emotion, it can only be seen in our actions. Our love for God’s word is a must if we are going to obtain God’s salvation as a result of constantly living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB
