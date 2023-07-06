Brain washed: “To indoctrinate so intensively and thoroughly as to effect a radical transformation of beliefs and mental attitudes.”
When we are “born again of the spirit,” we are like a new born baby hungry for something to eat. Later on, if it looked good, we would eat it. If others were eating it, it must be good. Spiritual food is the same way. If they are eating it, we want some.
Our spiritual food is doctrine from the Bible. The problem is. All these churches’ doctrines are not the same. Why is that? Each church group is indoctrinated by different people with different beliefs. Each one said they were right, and people believed them. After all, they should know.
I have preached for many years don’t believe me and any other preacher just because we said it. Please check it out. Some of Paul’s followers checked him out with the Old Testament scriptures to see if he was telling the truth about Jesus. This is what we need to do all the time. Don’t throw your Bible away, because King James had 72 men just like you and I, translating the Bible into the one we have today. This is why some people say the Bible contradicts itself, for each man had his own idea on what each Hebrew or Greek word means in English etc., according to the subject they were translating.
For that reason, I tell everybody to look up as many scriptures on every subject as they can find and pray. I use the King James and the New King James then I check that out with many other translations. Most of the time you can get a clear picture of what is being said, if we pray, too.
So, are we brain washed? And is it in the truth? Now! What if what you believe to be the truth isn’t the true? When would you want to know?
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
