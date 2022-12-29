Well, just like that, Christmas has come and gone. And the final days of 2022 are now upon us.
With 2023 rapidly approaching, I wanted to take the opportunity to wish all of our readers a Happy New Year and also share some of our plans for the new year.
As some of you might know, we are getting ready to publish the first edition of The Gilchrist County Informer. This is going to be a special publication of the Levy Citizen and will publish every month on the last Thursday of each month.
We are thrilled to be bringing this product to the citizens of Gilchrist County and can’t wait to see what the response will be as well as what the future holds for it. The first edition drops Thursday, Jan. 5.
Additionally, we are also excited to announce that we will be doing, for the first time, a spring sports tab that will cover all of the teams in Levy County. For this tab, our focus is going to be on softball and baseball only. It will look very similar to our football tab that published in August. This is set to publish on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Finally, as the new year approaches, we are also hoping to expand our digital presence, as well. This includes incorporating more videos on our Facebook page as well as on our website.
In our Jan. 5 edition, we will also be doing a recap of 2022. Be on the lookout for some of our top headlines of the year in news and in sports.
Cheers to what should be an exciting, productive 2023!
