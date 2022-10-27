It’s hard to believe, but Halloween is just a few days away.
And given that the holiday is just around the corner, I figured I’d better keep with the topic for this week’s editorial.
To me, Halloween always signals that we are officially in the fall season. The leaves are changing, the temperature is dropping and it means the holidays will be here before we know it.
While I’ve gotten older over the years, I will say that I still do enjoy Halloween. And who doesn’t like candy?
I will admit, though. I don’t trick-or-treat anymore. But, I still like to hunt down some candy when I can.
It’s also fun to see the little ones in the family get excited about the holiday, too. It kind of takes me back to when I was their age and used to dress up as my favorite superhero or idol.
We also have a little bit of a tradition when it comes to Halloween in our family. For as long as I can remember, we have gone to my aunt’s house for a Halloween party every year.
And each Halloween, there is a costume contest for the best dressed as well as prizes. My aunt’s neighborhood could also be considered one of the top trick-or-treating neighborhoods I’ve ever seen.
Whether Halloween falls on a week day or weekend, it seems like kids will still flood the treats in search of their favorite treat.
As the holiday approaches this year, I’m definitely intrigued to see how many trick-or-treaters will be out there Monday. And while I may not be out there joining them, I will still be finding a way to grad me a few pieces of candy before the end of the night.
