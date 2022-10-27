After God hears Job’s confession about his improper behavior, the events turn to God speaking to Eliphaz, the Temanite, and his two friends (42:7-9). God tells them about His wrath He has towards them, why He has this wrath and what they can do to escape this wrath.
As an act of grace, God wants to let them know His feelings about what they said about Him to Job. God wants them to know that what they said is not right and they need to offer a sacrifice to God so they can escape His wrath.
The word wrath is a very strong word which is not usually used in our language today. It has the meaning of a strong vengeful anger or indignation; punishment for an offense or a crime; or the expression of great anger in the form of punishing someone.
Many people think the wrath of God is expressed only in the Old Testament, but it is also expressed in the New Testament. To the Romans, Paul speaks of the wrath of God extensively. To the Ephesians and Colossians, he speaks about the wrath of God coming upon the sons of disobedience. To the Thessalonians, Paul says Jesus is the one who will rescue us from the wrath to come. The apostle John speaks frequently about the wrath of God in the book of Revelation.
To escape the wrath of God, Eliphaz and his friends were told by God to offer a sacrifice, take the sacrifice to Job and he would pray for them. God’s mercy is seen by Him accepting what Job did and subsequently removing His wrath from upon these men.
So, why was God so angry with the friends of Job? God answers by saying, “Because you have not spoken of Me what is right, as My servant Job has (42:8).” Based upon God’s reaction one must conclude that it is very important to speak what is right when talking about the actions of God. If one speaks what is not right about the actions of God, one must conclude God will exercise His wrath.
By way of application, everyone must be very conscientious to correctly say the things God has said. If God has not revealed His actions and thoughts, as in the case of the story of Job, one should not speak and thereby prevent the wrath of God coming upon them.
Because the Bible has revealed God’s deed and thoughts on many subjects, Christians must exercise much self-control and only speak what is written. Speaking what is right about what God has done and said exhibits one aspect of daily living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
