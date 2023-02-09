When one is walking in darkness, the most important thing they need is a light. Even a small candle will provide a large amount of light when walking on a dark path. The psalmist says, for him, God’s word is like a “light” providing guidance in living his life.
The fourteenth stanza of Psalm 119 (verses 105-112) is connected to the previous stanza (verses 97-104). In that stanza the poet is contemplating the word of God. In this stanza he is applying his contemplations to his life.
Referring to God’s word as a “light” or a “lamp,” he is acknowledging that the Bible will show him how to live a godly life as well as the stumbling blocks to living a godly life. He recognizes that God’s word will revive him when he is tempted to forsake God and His ways. He will not go “astray from [God’s] precepts” when the wicked lay “a snare” for him.”
All of this is possible because of his commitment, his oath, to remain faithful and true to God’s word. He has determined in his heart that he “will keep [God’s] ordinances.” He will not “forget [God’s] law.” He has “inclined [his] heart to perform [God’s] statutes forever, even to the end.”
Maybe the most remarkable thing about this writer’s comments is the joy he has in his heart for what the word of God will do for him. God’s testimonies are something this poet has inherited, possibly from his parents or those around him, and he will hold them as a possession for the remainder of his life.
Because of his thankfulness for receiving this “inheritance,” he will offer to God a “freewill offering.” This type of sacrifice is one that will be done, not because it is commanded by God, but rather because the worshiper wants to offer praise to God. His attitude of thankfulness will lead to him being taught more of God’s “ordinances.”
Modern day believers should hold God’s word in such high esteem. Christians should use the Bible to show them how to live righteous lives and to avoid temptations from those who would live wickedly. They should have “joy” in their heart because of the guidance God’s word provides for their lives.
The word of God can only be beneficial to someone if they are willing to allow it to guide their life. It not only informs them as to how to live, but also how not to live.
It should be easy for the Christian to offer a freewill offering, a word of praise to God, for the Bible’s guidance. The Christian realizes that without this “light” they cannot be living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB
