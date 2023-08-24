In His sermon, when talking about our life’s priorities, Jesus states a principle His followers must keep in mind. Jesus says a person cannot have two masters; they must choose their priority between God and wealth (Matthew 6:24).
Jesus is stating a fundamental truth concerning our attitude about our wealth or possessions. This statement has a dual purpose; it concludes the section about our priorities and it introduces His next topic about worrying and being anxious related to the necessities of life.
The word wealth in this passage is an abundance of money or valuable possessions. Jesus is not saying one cannot be wealthy. If He were then He would be saying righteous people like Abraham, King David, Barnabas, Lydia and others should not have become wealthy.
What Jesus is saying is that the accumulation of wealth cannot be the “master” whom we will serve. Our only “master” must be God.
Under normal circumstances, during the days of Jesus, a slave was totally devoted to just one master. The slave did not have two masters.
Jesus emphasizes the concept by using two contrasting statements – “hate the one and love the other” and “will be devoted to one and despised by the other.” Both statements are opposites and therefore, by their contrast, show how far apart serving God and serving wealth really is.
In our society the striving after wealth is very prevalent. It is constantly around us and is daily promoted as the major reason for our existence. However, Jesus says it should not be. Serving God is the major reason for our existence.
If because of our work and labor skills we are able to acquire wealth, that would be very good. But, the objective is not to make it our top priority in our life. Our wealth should be used to help promote God’s message and His cause.
Jesus is not teaching we should be poor people, that we should not have nice things, or that we should not have expensive possessions. He is stating it should not be the most important thing in our life. Our focus in life should not be upon how much wealth we can acquire.
When we consider this statement as being the last of three comments Jesus makes about our priorities in life, we can see how it is connected to storing up treasures and keeping our eyes focused. Our priority in life should be God and not our wealth.
So as we go about serving, receiving wages from our jobs or profits from our business, let us all remember that God must come first. When He is our master we will serve Him always by living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.